Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Down 3.3%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Corbion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

