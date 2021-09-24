Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

