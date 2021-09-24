Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $48,860,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Corning stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

