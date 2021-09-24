Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $108,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.