CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.23

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.23 and last traded at $178.99, with a volume of 268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.61.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

