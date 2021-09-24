Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

COST stock opened at $452.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. blooom inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $131,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,763,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

