County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 86.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICBK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

County Bancorp stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

