Court Place Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth $457,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.54 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

