Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,350,000 after purchasing an additional 535,049 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.