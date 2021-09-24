Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.76 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

