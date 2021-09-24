Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.