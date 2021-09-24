Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after buying an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 573,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.