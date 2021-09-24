Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $306,401,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

