Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,184 shares of company stock worth $84,487,481. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

