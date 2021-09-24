Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Atlas Crest Investment makes up about 1.2% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Atlas Crest Investment worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.38. 1,038,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,318. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

