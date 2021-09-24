Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 6.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.11. 16,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,697. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $194.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

