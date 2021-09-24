CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,593.71

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,593.71 ($46.95) and traded as high as GBX 3,710 ($48.47). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,680 ($48.08), with a volume of 885,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get CRH alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,700.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,593.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market cap of £28.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.