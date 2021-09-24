Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $227,823.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,133,513 shares of company stock valued at $121,478,236 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

