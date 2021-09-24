Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Holdings Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Cross Country Healthcare comprises approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $40,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

