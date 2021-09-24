Cryptocean (CRON) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00006037 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and approximately $384,184.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00120230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00157016 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

