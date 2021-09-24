CryptoTycoon Hits 1-Day Volume of $532,363.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.83 or 0.00046455 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $532,363.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00123308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044109 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 937,814 coins and its circulating supply is 88,929 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

