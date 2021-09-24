CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $43.07 or 0.00096994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $328,097.86 and approximately $395.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00072834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00112414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00164781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,380.58 or 0.99935354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.90 or 0.06978040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00793681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

