Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

