CWV Chain Market Cap Hits $7.96 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $10,475.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00071513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00109031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00149006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,432.62 or 1.00003649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.28 or 0.06795215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.94 or 0.00777590 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

