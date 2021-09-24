DA Davidson Cuts Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $7.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $938.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 151.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.