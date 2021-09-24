Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.31. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 3,788 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

