Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

Several brokerages have commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

EPA:BN traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €59.87 ($70.44). 989,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.18 and its 200-day moving average is €59.66. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

