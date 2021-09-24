DAOstack Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.89 million and $260,990.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,236.99 or 1.00239159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00090056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001534 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

