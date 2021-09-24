Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.28. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 147.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

