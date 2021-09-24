Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

