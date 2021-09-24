Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DRI remained flat at $$159.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

