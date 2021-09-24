Darktrace (LON:DARK) Hits New 12-Month High at $928.58

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 928.58 ($12.13) and last traded at GBX 920.92 ($12.03), with a volume of 403537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901.50 ($11.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Darktrace from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 686.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.