Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $118,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

