DATx (DATX) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $703,407.06 and approximately $277,033.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00122615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00161666 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

