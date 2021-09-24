DeFi Yield Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $633,520.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $633,520.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00072833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00109509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00149270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.84 or 0.99795387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.94 or 0.06843602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00783356 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,430,848 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.