DeFiner Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $236,643.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $236,643.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00126539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044233 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.