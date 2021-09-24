Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Desjardins currently has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

SAP opened at C$32.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.33. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$32.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.