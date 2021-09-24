Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 7,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 451,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $874.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

