Deutsche Bank AG Has $103.41 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,936 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $103,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,184 shares of company stock worth $84,487,481. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

PTON stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

