Deutsche Bank AG Has $109.61 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $109,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $455.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.