Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $97,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $638.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $617.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.93.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

