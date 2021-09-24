Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $97,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $638.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.93. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

