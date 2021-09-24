Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,745 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $113,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 261,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Agree Realty by 42.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

