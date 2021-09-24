Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,778,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exelon were worth $123,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.65 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

