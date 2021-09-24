Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

SAN opened at €82.86 ($97.48) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.40 and a 200-day moving average of €86.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

