Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €6.20 ($7.30) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.