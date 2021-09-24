Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.16

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 80455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.04.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$527.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.