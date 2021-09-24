Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,623 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Digital Realty Trust worth $101,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

