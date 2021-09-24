Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 25,908 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 385.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 154,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,770. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.