Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $184,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,041. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.